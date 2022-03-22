latest-news, M6 stage one, budget blowout, $3 billion, Rob Stokes, budget estimates, cost blowout

When the first stage of the M6 motorway from Arncliffe to Kogarah was approved in 2018, the NSW Infrastructure business case projected it would cost $1.5 billion. The state government has since increased the budget to $3.1 billion, more than double the amount three years ago and $400 million above the last official estimate earlier this year. Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes was unable to provide reasons for the cost blowout when grilled by Labor members at a budget estimates committee hearing last week. Mr Stokes suggested the question be put to the deputy secretary of infrastructure and transport Camilla Drover, who was scheduled to appear before the committee later in the day. The minister was also unable to say how the extra cost would be met and whether the initial projected $2.20 toll - providing a travel saving of up to 15 minutes - would need to be lifted. Ms Drover told the committee $2.7 billion was the original project budget for the M6 stage one. "Prior to contract award, the government did readjust the budget for the project up to $3.1 billion," she said. "That was a reflection not only of the tender pricing but also some other costs and contingencies that we decided to hold for that project. "It is still a $3.1 billion budget, but not necessarily that cost. "We have got to finish the project to know what the actual cost is." Secretary for Transport for NSW Rob Sharp agreed external factors, including the pandemic, and increasing construction costs around the world were reasons for the increase. The state government announced the start of construction of M6 stage one on November 20, 2021, although there is no sign of major work at this stage. The project will provide 4km twin tunnels from the M8 to President Avenue, Kogarah. Stage one is expected to open in 2025, a year later than initially forecast.

