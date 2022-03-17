latest-news,

Some of the Sutherland Shire's best boxing talent will be on show at Gairy St Clair's Superhero XIX: Harper's Charity Fight Night on Friday, March 25 at Conca D'oro, Riverwood. The fighters at the formal VIP event will come from Gairy St. Clair's Boxing Fitness Gym. The night is dedicated to the memory of two-time world champion Gairy St. Clair's young niece Harper, with $20 from every ticket sold being donated to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick. The first Superhero Fight Night was held in 2014 as a way to elevate the careers of up-and-coming fighters and the first event of each year has been Harper's Charity Fight Night. Seven-year-old Harper Wright passed away in 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer. The last Harper's Charity Fight Night was held on June 4, 2021, and raised $7200 for the Sydney Children's Hospital. "The first fight night of the year is a very special one for Alishar and I," said Gairy St. Clair. "Sydney Children's Hospital took such wonderful care of our niece in the last weeks of her life, and we feel privileged to be able to give back by raising money for them at Harper's Charity Fight Night." Guests on the night will be treated to twelve exciting fights while they enjoy a three-course meal. For more information and tickets visit tinyurl.com/mraxwn92. Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Gairy began boxing at 9-years-old, representing his native country at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada. He moved to Australia in 2001 to continue his boxing career and under the guidance of legendary Australian trainer Johnny Lewis, Gairy went on to capture the IBF and IBO Junior Lightweight world titles. Gairy retired with professional boxing record of 60 bouts (46 wins, 2 draws, 12 losses). He wanted to share his skill and knowledge, and in 2017 opened the Gairy St Clair Boxing Fitness Gym.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/7ed4b6cb-c050-49e4-b460-400c4f9a2184.jpg/r0_194_526_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg