community, ukraine

Tatiana Kovalchuk's feeling towards her childhood country is a far cry from the life she remembers. An Australian citizen since 2020, she watches in horror as Ukraine's neighbours take hold of the place she once called home. Born in the Belarusian village of Bronislav, Mrs Kovalchuk, of Peakhurst, moved to Ukraine as a three-year-old child, growing up in the small town of Korosten. It was there where she graduated from high school and attended university. Korosten, in northern Ukraine, was bombed by Russian armed forces on March 6. The city is about 150 kilometres from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Ms Kovalchuk worked as a history teacher, but in 1991 when Ukraine became independent from the USSR, she started a business as an amusement park owner. Her only daughter married an Australian and moved to Australia. Ms Kovalchuk regularly visited her between 2011-2013. A successful visa application meant St George became her home. "Many thanks to Australia for all these opportunities to stay safe here, work and be happy, like I was in Ukraine," she said. "I started working at Sydney Luna Park and at Point Preschool in Oyster Bay where I still continue to work." But while a protected life is a safe haven across the seas, Ms Kovalchuk said this new phase of war was brutal, and she feared for many members of her family in Ukraine. "I have a large family from my mother's side, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and their children. On my dad's side, I have cousins, nephews and nieces. I have a family of my only brother of five people and close relatives who asked me and my daughter to help," she said. "My close friends and neighbors who also asked us for financial support." Some of her friends have left Ukraine with their children and moved to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland or Germany. Her daughter is raising money on Facebook through GoFundMe to help their relatives in what she described as a global crisis. "When I watch or read news about Ukraine, I thought it was wrong or even unfair to call Ukrainian crisis. This is not only a Ukrainian crisis. This is not even a European crisis. This is a world crisis," she said. "Putin's appetite is very big and I don't believe that he wants to stop the war. He wants to occupy Ukraine, break our independence, to make Ukrainians to follow the Russian rules of life, keep silent and not criticise. The Ukrainians will not accept his rules of the Russian game." Ms Kovalchuk predicts the war's end on May 9, known as Victory Day in Russia. "Putin likes to dedicate all his brutal activities to some significant dates," she said. "It started on February 23, the Day of the Soviet Army...[but] I don't trust him."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/32f1fbd6-07fb-40eb-aa29-0cdb687b028a.JPG/r0_147_4704_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg