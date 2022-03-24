community, dementia, mary potter house calvary health care

Carol Lauricella's job does not end when she returns home from work for the day. As the primary carer of her mother who has dementia, duties continue well into the night. Although she does not want to put her mother, Maria, 88, into full-time care, the carer would simply would like an occasional break from routine. Mrs Lauricella, of Riverwood, lives with Maria, who was diagnosed with behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia three years ago. She is able to access funding for home support, which includes overnight respite. But she said the service she would like to use, Mary Potter House at Calvary Health, Kogarah, suspended its program for dementia patients and their carers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The centre provides day and night respite, specialising in dementia. It is a social support group for St George residents who have a diagnosis of moderate to advanced dementia, and is run by a nurse specialist, care assistants, occupational therapist, a bus driver and volunteers. It offers physical support and care, meals, stimulating and relaxing activities. Mrs Lauricella's mother first attended the centre in early 2021, so she could become familiar with the facility and staff. "The intention was to eventually start the occasional overnight respite to give me a break," she said. "Mum's gone downhill in the past month. "She goes on outings like picnics and lunches, through another service provider. But despite [other] hospitals relaxing their COVID-19 protocols and opening up, this one hasn't relaxed its policy. Many overnight respite in the area such as Sinclair Cottage at Miranda, Kingsway House at Woolooware have opened up." Mrs Lauricella works part-time in retail, but her long hours continue at home. "I get home and my day starts again. Washing, cooking...it's challenging. Mum isn't able to communicate, she just grabs my hand. She will get up at midnight and start cooking. She doesn't realise what time of day it is, and sometimes she doesn't know her name or mine. She is also a diabetic." The carer said while her siblings were supportive, as primary carer, she hoped for an opportunity to have a little time to herself. "It's not mum's fault, and I could never put her into a home," she said. "It's emotional to see someone you love decline. But I have my own health issues. I stress eat, I forget things. I'll drive off with my phone or coffee on top of my car. I can't go out for dinner. I always need to make sure someone is with her." Mrs Lauricella said more support for carers was needed in the community, but there were waitlists. "This is about providing a service to people with this horrible disease and some respite for carers, who are the silent victims," she said. In September 2021, the Federal Government announced an aged care reform package to monitor dementia care. Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services, Richard Colbeck said the Dementia in Australia 2021 report confirmed the trend of more senior Australians choosing to age in their homes, and the need to support carers. "We know up to 337,200 Australians are providing care for a person with dementia, and that one in three of those carers feels worried or depressed due to that role," he said. "Our aged care reform package includes additional support for dementia carers through the National Dementia Support Program, more respite care places and better dementia-specific models of respite care."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9fa37fe1-8f2a-49d9-86c3-05d7c64423b4.JPG/r0_302_4594_2898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dementia carer calls for return of respite program at Mary Potter House, Calvary Health Care Kogarah Eva Kolimar