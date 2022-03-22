NSW Labor Government would rebuild Carss Park Pool: Minns

latest-news,

A future NSW Labor Government would help fund the rebuilding of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at its current site at Carss Park. Kogarah MP and NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns made the commitment last week. And he has called on all three levels of government to open talks about an "equitable funding arrangement" for the rebuilding of the pool at Carss Park. The pool was permanently closed by Georges River Council in 2019 after pipes were found to be leaking polluted water into Kogarah Bay. Writing last week to Georges River mayor, Nick Katris, Mr Minns said, "It's been my position for the past three years since the pool was closed that this important piece of infrastructure must reopen. "Clearly, the community agrees with more than 10,000 residents signing a petition to rebuild the pool and who voted overwhelmingly for pro-pool candidates at the recent local government elections. "Yet despite bipartisan support across all three levels of government, our community's dream of a rebuilt pool seems far away. "The previous Georges River Council planned to spend $9 million demolishing the pool and covering it with soil. "If this plan proceeds then I fear the pool may never be rebuilt. "I am determined to rebuild this infrastructure at its current site and therefore would like to open talks with you and our Prime Minister, Scott Morrison about an equitable funding arrangement between all three levels of Government to save Carss Park Pool. "The Carss Park Pool must reopen at its current site and I'm not alone in my determination to make it happen." During the last Federal election, both Labor and Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged $5 million toward the refurbishment or rebuilding of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool - but only on its current site at Carss Park. Following the election, Mr Morrison reaffirmed that pledge in a letter to then Georges River Council mayor, Kevin Greene. At the time, Mr Morrison described the Carss Park Pool as an important community facility used by thousands of families.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/7f426954-0284-43dd-a790-0c2de24b92b7.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg