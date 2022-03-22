latest-news,

A search is underway to locate a man missing in Sydney's south-west. Anuz Kunwar, aged 23, was last seen on Third Avenue, Campsie, last Wednesday (16 March 2022). A missing person's report was made to officers from Campsie Police Area Command who are now seeking for information from the public to locate Mr Kunwar. Anuz is described as being of Indian/Sub Continental appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build and short black hair. Police and family have fears and concerns for Anuz's welfare. He is known to frequent the Merrylands, Arncliffe and the Sydney CBD areas. Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Campsie Police Station on 9784 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b6ac1b23-d09c-45a5-8c59-a175b017d2e0.jpg/r0_56_459_315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Missing man known to frequent Arncliffe area