Applications are now open for Georges River Council's Historical Markers Program 2022. Georges River Council's Historical Markers Program was launched in 2018 to highlight and recognise people and places of historical and cultural importance, as recommended by the local community. The aim of the Markers Program is to link people of the past with the sites of the present and create awareness of the history, heritage and cultural identity of the Georges River local government area. People can nominate a historical person or place in Georges River. Nominations can focus on ways residents have worked, played and created while living in the Georges River ara. Submissions will be evaluated according to the following criteria: a) has a strong or special association with the life or work of a person, or group of people; b) has a strong or special association with a particular community or cultural group; c) marks and contributes to an understanding of the area's cultural or natural history; and d) demonstrates special characteristics of a cultural or natural place. Nominations close May 15. To learn more and share your nomination, visit: https://fal.cn/3n00V

Applications open for Georges River Council's Historical Markers Program