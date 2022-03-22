comment,

Carss Park Pool Carss Park Pool has been a significant part of the St George community for the last 50 years. The historical pool is much-loved by local residents, and residents have sorely missed it since its closure in 2019. I have been fighting hard to rebuild the pool at Carss Park. The facilities are already there, and the overwhelming view of the community is to rebuild the pool on-site. Almost 12,000 residents signed a petition and over 2,000 signed a pledge to rebuild the pool at Carss Park. That is why I am committing a future NSW Labor Government to help fund the rebuilding of the pool at its current site. We need to come together to discuss an equitable funding arrangement between all three levels of Government if we are to save Carss Park Pool. Beverly Hills Masterplan Georges River Council has extended consideration of the Beverly Hills Master Plan until June this year. The plan as proposed will involve extensive changes for residents in Beverly Hills. My office has been contacted by many residents wanting to discuss their concerns with the Master Plan. As this is a Council issue and Georges River Council is only accepting online submissions, I have been in contact with the Council and will be facilitating a forum with residents and the relevant Ward Councillors. The forum will be on the 3rd of April at St. Bede's Anglican Church at 119 Morgan Street, Beverly Hills from 2:00 to 4:00pm. This is a great opportunity as a community to work with the local Councillors and have your voice heard on this matter. I look forward to an outcome that will revitalise the Beverly Hills shopping precinct but not at the expense of residents and the local amenity.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Time for talk on Carss Park Pool and Beverly Hills Master Plan Jim Gainsford