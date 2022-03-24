latest-news, ansto

A new type of nuclear medicine being manufactured at ANSTO Lucas Heights is delivering promising results in the fight against cancer. Theranostics is a new way to identify and treat tumors. It is being used in clinical trials. The method delivers one radioactive drug to diagnose the cancer and a second to deliver therapy, to treat the main and any metastatic tumors. It received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration last month. Although nuclear medicines have been used to diagnose cancer for more than 70 years, the technology, lutetium-177, is relatively new. It has been used for less than a decade globally. One of the most recent developments in theranostics involved targeting difficult to treat advanced prostate cancers and metastatic neuroendocrine tumours. ANSTO Research Leader in Human Health and Principal Physicist Associate Professor Mitra Safavi-Naeini said this technology was the game-changer scientists and researchers had been striving for. "The breakthroughs in theranostics technology have been a medical marvel when you look at the bespoke way you can target cancerous cells," Dr Safavi-Naeini said. "Rather than carpet bombing a body with a broad chemotherapy regimen, theranostics are like a laser guided weapon only treating the cancer and minimising the impact on other parts of the body."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c67b0434-5a1f-4601-966c-491dd59397fe.jpg/r0_121_5244_3084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg