community,

To celebrate Harmony Week, Georges River Libraries are showcasing the diverse experiences of local community members in their Living Libraries exhibition. Traditionally, "books" in a library are available to borrow, engage with and learn from. As part of the Living Libraries exhibition, the "books" will be portraits of real people with personal experiences and stories that they have generously shared. Living Libraries aims to challenge stigmas and stereotypes, and encourage understanding and respect, by offering insights into other people's experiences. The Living Libraries exhibition launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Monday 21 March 2022, following the launch of Council's anti-racism campaign 'Better Together', with an in-person event allowing the community to "borrow" and have open conversations with the living "books" in a safe space. Two of the "books" that are part of the Living Libraries exhibition are: Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "We are very proud of the diversity of Georges River, and each of our diverse communities play a key role in the social and economic life of the local area. "I encourage community members to experience Living Libraries and step into the shoes of another person. This is an opportunity to hear from people you may not normally have the occasion to connect with. "Living Libraries is one of the many programs Council offers, to celebrate the diversity of Georges River and to foster a vibrant and inclusive community." Living Libraries is currently on exhibition at all Georges River Libraries, until the end of April. For more information on Georges River Libraries and Living Libraries, visit: georgesriver.spydus.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/498c4dc9-0de4-40d6-aa7a-80c1469f2077.jpg/r0_229_1366_1001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A portrait of Harmony at Georges River Living Libraries