Bayside looking to expand its smart CCTV network

Bayside Council is looking at expanding the installation of its License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras across the local government area following the successful deployment of the technology in its first 12 months of operation. The council is currently developing tender documentation to scope Phase 2 of its Brighton Le Sands smart CCTV project to include additional installation sites along the Botany Bay foreshore, according to a report going to tonight's Bayside Council meeting. And March, 2022 marks 12 months of mobile LPR operations and in that time the technology has detected more than 5,700 infringements, according to the report. To date, the council has not been challenged in court over any issued infringements. Mobile LPR has removed the ongoing risks and threats Council's Parking Patrol Officers are exposed to with the traditional foot patrol. "Mobile LPR currently patrols 89 different zones spread across 51 streets and 22 car parks," the council reports stated. "Zones and coverage will further be expanded with the successful integration of the Residential Parking Scheme (RPS) permits - allowing the technology to exclude permit holders from parking infringements." Fixed camera LPR technology has been deployed in Vanston Parade, Lena Street and Ida Street to provide security surveillance against anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving as well as enforcing No Stopping restrictions in the area between 9pm and 5am. In the 55 days of operation, over 250 offenses have been detected and issued with infringements. Residents and affected community members have reported a 60-80 per cent decrease in loitering and gatherings in the area. Fixed camera LPR photographic and video evidence supplied to the St George Local Area Command has allowed the police to conduct investigations into reported incidents iand successfully lay charges for graffiti and vandalism, public urination, and hoon offenses for major burnouts on Vanston Parade. Additional locations for installations of new CCTV technology were identified along Bay Street and the Grand Parade, Brighton Le Sands. New installations and upgrades CCTV have been undertaken at The Boulevarde car park; Bay Street (Novotel car park driveway and intersection of The Grand Parade); The Grand Parade (opposite The Boulevarde intersection); and Trafalgar Street (opposite Moate Avenue). "As well as enforcing parking restrictions, like the cameras at Sandringham Baths, they will be able to provide police important evidence of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour," the council report stated. "With the knowledge and experience Council has gained from the deployment of smart cameras in Sandringham and Brighton Le Sands, Council is currently developing tender documentation to scope Phase 2 of the Brighton Le Sands CCTV project. "Phase 2 will include additional installation sites along the foreshore with the ability to identify, track and record hooning practices by drivers and we anticipate jet ski riders along the bay. The upgrade of older CCTV hardware and network infrastructure will enable Council to support the additional rollout of LPR technology to provide additional coverage and enforcement in Brighton Le Sands. "The issue of hooning has long plagued the Bayside LGA. A number of different solutions have been provided over the years, however, the Smart CCTV Network that Council is currently investing in, provides for a long-term solution to this problem," the council's report concluded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/8b9b2469-0171-427a-9681-e6faefb3cce7.jpg/r0_15_736_431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg