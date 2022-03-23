Focus on flood prone hotspots in Bayside local government area

latest-news,

Bayside Council wants to hear from residents about flood prone hotspots in the local government area. The March 9 meeting of the council's City Works and Assets Committee recommended the council provide a "Have Your Say' page on the council website to allow residents to upload photos of regular flood prone areas. The committee also recommended that the council provides a list of all known flooding hotspots across the LGA, including any new areas that may have been impacted recently; and provides a list of the top-10 flooding hotspots and plans for long-term mitigation of those areas, including funding options. Following this, the council has created a Flood Hotspot Interactive Mapping Tool allowing residents to pinpoint the location of a flood, upload a photo and add any additional information. The council will review the information and compare it with the current data outlined in its flood management studies and plans. These plans outline flood mitigation measures to reduce the risk of future flooding. The NSW Government requires councils to manage flooding issues and put plans in place to safeguard flood prone areas. The Bayside Council area has eight main catchments, and two minor catchments. Minor catchments with minimal housing To access the interactive map go to: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/floodpronehotspots2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/4cde2d3a-3ff5-425d-bef0-327ccea65f8f.png/r0_0_660_373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg