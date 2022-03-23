Bayside Garden Centre's growing profit

community,

The Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George chief executive officer Spiro Pissas has presented Bayside Council with a cheque for $35,306. The cheque was the proceeds from profits of the Bayside Garden Centre, a joint venture between Bayside Council and the Intellectual Disability Foundation. The IDF also received $35,306. Under the terms of the agreement Bayside Council and the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George each get a quarter of the annual profit which goes into community projects, while the other half is reinvested in the Bayside Garden Centre. "It is a wonderful partnership with the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George that provides jobs for those with a disability," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "All the profits go straight back into the community. Council's share goes into parks projects, while the IDF uses its share to assist families and provide programs. "The rest goes back into the business to ensure it continues to operate successfully," Councillor Curry said. The Bayside Garden Centre is a popular venue with over 2,000 loyalty customers and supplying over 800 different species. It operates on a wholesale and retail basis, supplying plants to councils, landscapers, builders and the general public. The staff at the Garden Centre are all trained in horticulture and the centre offers growing, seed collection and propagation, delivery and technical advice. Approximately 80,000 plants are available for sale, ranging from tube stocks to advanced trees, and including a wide variety of species, such as Murraya, Buxus, Camelia, Gardenia, Grevillea and many more.

