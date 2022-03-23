Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Adoption update

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Protecting vulnerable children is one of the most important responsibilities of government. New South Wales is a national leader in providing secure and permanent homes for our vulnerable kids. Since 2010, all adoptions in NSW have been open. Adoptive and birth families know about one another and, where feasible, build relationships together. This enables adopted people to have greater control over their own story, history and identity. Historically, adoptions in Australia were defined by the concept of secrecy. Adopted children's original birth certificates were sealed, severing any relationship between the adopted person and their parents of birth. In some cases adopted persons were prevented from even knowing who their birth parents were. Just this month, Victoria's inquiry into historical forced adoption noted that closed adoption practices had contributed to the immeasurable pain experienced by thousands of families forced apart. Vulnerable children benefit from an open and transparent adoption system. That's why in 2020, I introduced reforms that would allow adopted people to have the choice of using a new type of birth certificate that better recognises their history. The 'integrated birth certificate' (or IBCs for short) is a legal document that includes information about an adopted person's parents and siblings at birth, as well as their parents and siblings at adoption. Since these reforms were adopted in November 2020, almost 300 IBCs have been issued to adopted people in NSW. I am confident that many more will follow, not just in NSW, but in other jurisdictions such as the ACT which introduced similar reforms in 2021, and Victoria which is now in the process of adopting IBCs. I'm pleased that we have taken an important step in enabling adopted people to have greater control over their own story and identity. If you're adopted and interested in getting an IBC, I encourage you to visit www.bit.ly/integratedbirthcertificates to find out how you can apply.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/51c050f3-9e55-4332-adbf-ab0f65db7fdc.jpg/r0_166_2573_1620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg