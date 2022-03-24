latest-news, australian small business champion awards

Four St George and Sutherland Shire businesses have won awards in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Presented on March 19 at the Star, Sydney, the awards are recognised as the 'Oscars' for small business. The event acknowledged outstanding Australian small businesses and encouraged high standards of excellence in small business practice. Ettingshausens Kirrawee was named Champion Performing Arts, B&M Florist from Monterey was named Champion Florist, Nieos Express from Ramsgate won Champion Fast Food/Takeaway Store, and The Local Pantry Engadine was named Champion Cafe. Winners received an award statuette, certificate and gained national recognition as an industry leader. More than 1000 small businesspeople from across Australia, dignitaries and awards partners were in attendance as 49 category winners were announced. "We're truly grateful. Thank you to all our loyal customers, friends, staff, family and suppliers for helping make this possible," the Nieos team posted on Facebook. "The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a way to recognise the efforts of small business people whose efforts contribute to the prosperity and vitality of communities across Australia", Managing Director of Precedent Productions and founder of the awards, Steve Loe, said. "Small business people in Australia work extremely hard all year round, often for little or no recognition. The stories they tell during their acceptance speeches are truly inspiring. "As always, the standard was very high, which made the task of our judges extremely difficult. I heartily congratulate all the finalists and especially the extremely worthy winners." The awards were presented by the Commonwealth Bank, and supported by Awards Partners, Nine Plus, NOVA Employment, University of South Australia - Australian Centre for Business Growth, Castaway Forecasting and Big Clean. The Australian Small Business Awards is in its 23rd year.

OUR BUSINESS Four St George and Sutherland Shire gongs in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards Eva Kolimar