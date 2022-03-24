Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Small teams with the big job of looking after our parks

comment,

As we all know from the lawns and gardens in our community the recent weather has created optimal growing conditions for grass, gardens and weeds. Our community is very fortunate to have great parks and open space and they are also experiencing these accelerated growing conditions. Georges River Council has 272 parks maintained by a couple of small service delivery crews. Parks and reserves are typically maintained on a 4 weekly cycle and the weather has a significant impact on the delivery of this service and can often cause delays to our crew's proactive maintenance schedules. The recent rains have made this already challenging season a bit tougher and now you are going to see them out getting it all under control again. 50-60% of the crews' workload is dedicated to parks maintenance, the rest is related to cleansing and maintenance service requests from the community via the Log it Fix it app or Council's website. Parks are maintained anytime between 6.00am and 3.00pm on weekdays. Tractors are used to mow the larger parks and reserves and there are four tractors and operators that work alongside the service delivery crews maintaining the outskirts of these parks, including edging, gardening, pruning, mulching and mowing in areas the tractors cannot access. There are dedicated maintenance crews, five employees, located at Carss Bush Park, Oatley Bush Park and Oatley Memorial Gardens. The service delivery crews are multi-skilled and are also responsible for streetscape presentation, town centre and CBD cleansing, pot-hole maintenance and assisting with emergency responses. Council's premium sites (Hurstville Golf Course, Hurstville Oval, Harold Fraser Oval, Olds Park, Kyle Bay Bowling Club, Gannons Sports Fields and Oatley Sports Fields) are maintained by a small separate team and each of these sites have dedicated crews who are responsible for the turf maintenance. So, when you are trying to get back on top of your own lawn or garden this week spare a thought for that small team looking after our big parks. Our service delivery crews always work hard to make Georges River beautiful, but they are working even harder at the moment so if you see them in action, please take a moment to say hello - it will make their day.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Small teams with the big job of looking after our parks