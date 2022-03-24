Uniting the community in harmony: Sing Australia St George choir celebrates 10th birthday

community,

The members of the Sing Australia St George choir have provided the soundtrack to many Taspects of community life during the past ten years. At Christmas, Anzac Day and the annual volunteer awards, the Sing Australia choir has been there to provide the backing harmonies for many of the community's annual milestones. Now the choir is marking a milestone of its own - celebrating its 10th birthday. The choir held its first meeting on 26 March, 2012. Members didn't need to have any musical experience, just a love of singing. The healthy benefits of singing were also promoted. Under the guidance of choir leaders John and Toni Darcy and assistant leader Margaret Corby the choir grew to have more than 100 members in its first few years. When John and Toni retired as leaders in 2019, Sue Allison took over the leadership. "Sing Australia St George is part of a national network of community choirs and is run by volunteers," Sue said. "We sing together on Monday nights at the Peakhurst South Public School at 7.30pm. The evening includes learning new songs and singing for fun. "An important feature of our choir is that you don't need to read music or be a good singer to join. Everyone is welcome. "We love to sing for pleasure and we enjoy the health and social benefits it brings. Most of our singers are aged between 40 to 70. "While our main focus is singing for fun, we have a professional conductor, Hayden Barrington, and accompanist, Heather McKay, and we take pride in what we achieve. "We also volunteer in the community, by singing at aged care homes, at Anzac Day ceremonies, and various other charitable events." Some of the notable events that the choir has performed during the last ten years include: ANZAC Dawn and Commemorative Services, a Commemoration Service at the Maritime Museum on the repatriation of two SAS commandos in WW2, Sydney Town Hall for the Centenary of the end of the Boer War, Martin Place and Kogarah Town Square to commemorate the work of the Australian Army nurses on the Greek island of Lemnos. "For this we learned the Greek National Anthem," Sue said. " A particular highlight was being invited to sing at NSW Government House by the then Governor David Hurley. We were delighted to have Mrs Hurley join in as she is a great advocate for the benefits of singing. "Christmas is a busy time for us singing in aged care facilities and there are two season highlights. "One is joining with other Sing Australia choirs from Kiama to the Central Coast to sing on the steps of St Mary's Cathedral before the Lights of Christmas display. The other is our Christmas Concert for family and friends." In 2020 the choir was forced into recess by COVID restrictions and, apart from a brief return in March 2021, remained in recess until 21 February 2022. "Post-COVID, our membership is reduced and we would love to welcome some new members," Sue said. "The choir is planning a 10th anniversary concert later this year. We are also looking for casual conductors and accompanists and would welcome contact from any interested musicians," she said. "The main focus of our choir is singing for fun and the benefits it brings and this is absolutely encapsulated in our Christmas Concert." Anyone interested in joining the choir can contact Sue Allison on 0438 660 896 or email sue.cran.allison@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/6443736c-e184-43f0-ab44-9a7ea9dcab7b.JPG/r499_0_3531_1713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg