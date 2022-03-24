latest-news, Ritchies IGA supermarket, Taren Point, relaunch, Simon Fackender

Ritchies IGA supermarket at Taren Point has taken on a completely new look following a $4.5 million upgrade. The Parraweena Road supermarket was relaunched on Wednesday after 14 months of building and fitting out works. Customers have been flocking to check out the new features and take advantage of a large number of specials and prizes. The size of the supermarket has not increased, but the space is being used more efficiently, allowing a wider range of goods, from specialty and gourmet food lines to kitchen gadgets and utensils and gifting ware. There is a bakery, sushi bar, chocolate stand and an eco-friendly refill station with 15 Australian-made products, including household cleaners, laundry liquid, fabric softener and hand wash. Customers can bring in your own container from 500mm up to two litres and staff will fill it, or buy a canister for ongoing use. There is big focus on being environmental friendly, including recycling measures and biodegradable bags. The store has a new trolley bay, checkout counter, self-service area, service desk, auto gates, wall-mounted display and shopfront glazing and doors. The facade of the building has been updated. There are also new amenities for the more than 200 staff members, who operate the store from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 10pm on weekends. Manager Simon Fackender said, "We basically took out everything and started again". "We have been been very busy and have had great feedback from customers on the new look". Maree Rooke, of Woolooware Bay, said, "It's fantastic. I like the neatness and quality and quantity of the food range and I am able to find anything I need". Courtney Todd, who came from Peakhurst to shop, said "It's quieter than [other supermarkets] and with better variety and prices". Dianne and Ron Scott, of Woolooware Shores said the store was "lovely" and they were "very impressed". Patrick Spencer, who has worked at the supermarket for about 15 years under an employment program for people with a disability, said, "It's much better than what was here before".

