St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Government betrays our nurses and health workers

comment,

Thousands of nurses and frontline health workers are once again considering walking off the job. Despite the government's rhetoric throughout this pandemic, the reality has been that our health system and our health workers have been under- resourced and overstretched. The latest data shows that the provision of health care continues to deteriorate in NSW across the critical indicators of emergency treatment times and bed blocking in emergency departments. Median ambulance response times are at record highs. The NSW median response time has increased by three minutes in the past four years. In 2021, only 46.6 per cent of emergency P1 responses (high-priority patients with serious but not immediately life-threatening conditions) reached the patient within the benchmark time of 15 minutes. Our nurses, paramedics and health care workers got our state and the government through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our health workers have gone above and beyond, risking their own personal safety to keep our families safe over the last two years. Now the NSW government is repaying them with a pay cut at a time where the cost of living is through the roof. A 2.5 per cent wage cap is in no way justifiable when inflation is at 3.1 per cent; petrol prices are up 30 per cent rent is growing at 12 per cent, childcare 8 per cent, and tolls are going up 4 per cent each year. Instead of betraying our healthcare workers, the NSW government should hear their concerns. We have heard from frontline workers in health and education that we are losing thousands of people in the profession; we must intervene now to avoid a crisis down the track. The NSW government must sit down with front line health workers, the heroes of the pandemic and work through their industrial disputes in a calm, methodical and common-sense way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2aea4610-0b3f-419c-8f34-496b9e4e785d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Government betrays our nurses and health workers