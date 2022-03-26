Facing bias as a working mother

community,

Break the bias was the theme for this year's International Women's Day. The message was personal for Nancy Liu, a Georges River Councillor of Chinese background, who was determined that bias would not break her. Councillor Liu said she encountered bias during the recent local government elections. She was inspired to tell her story after attending the International Women's Day brunch held at Oatley RSL on March 16 hosted by not-for-profit community group Share and where she heard from Wendy Lindsay, State MP for East Hills, and Kuring-gai Council deputy mayor Barbara Ward. "These people are role models to encourage other women to get into politics," Cr Liu said. "They inspired us to think of our own stories. In terms of my experience, bias is really there - not because of my background but because I am a woman and have a family. "I remembered back to last year before the council elections, one of the male candidates spread rumours that 'Nancy couldn't do the job because she has to look after the family and does have the time to be a councillor'. "I felt I didn't need to reply to him because I have been a councillor for 14 years and I stand by my record. "I always try to keep a balance between family and work. I try to find that balance. I'm not the only one. "There are many women councillors who play different roles in the family and outside the family." St George resident Lucky Zhao, who runs a family counselling service, said she has also experienced bias in her profession. "In my job as a relationship counsellor, I had a new client, a man, who asked if there were any male counsellors in my company," Lucky said. "I asked why. He said that a man is more logical and can do the job better. "This is only one incident," Lucky said. "About three years ago one of my clients, a femal professor had a similar experience when she overheard her students saying they would prefer a male professor. "I am also a qualified personal trainer. Once, when I was training in the gym, a muscle guy walked past and questioned whether I could lift anything heavy. I know I am strong "People can have a bias against your weight, your height and what you look like. "Women should not stop doing what they are passionate about because of bias," Lucky said. "We should study and work hard, and have skills, knowledge and experience in our professional fields so we can help other people resolve their problems and extend our social values." Councillor Lui said that while there is a bias towards women, there is a good side and a bad side. "Challenges really make our ladies stronger," she said. "We have nothing to be ashamed of. Those people who continue to say we can't do both jobs should be ashamed. "As a woman, as a candidate, we face other challenges, and that makes us better."

