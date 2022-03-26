community,

Break the bias was the theme for this year's International Women's Day. The message was personal for Nancy Liu, a Georges River Councillor of Chinese background, who was determined that bias would not break her. Councillor Liu said she encountered bias during the recent local government elections. She was inspired to tell her story after attending the International Women's Day brunch held at Oatley RSL on March 16 hosted by not-for-profit community group Share and where she heard from Wendy Lindsay, State MP for East Hills; Ku-ring-gai Council deputy mayor Barbara Ward; and Senior Constable Sonia Krcalovic of St George Police Area Command. "These people are role models to encourage other women to get into politics and causes they are passionate about," Cr Liu said. "They inspired us to think of our own stories. In terms of my experience, bias is really there - not because of my background but because I am a woman and have a family. "I remembered back to last year before the council elections, one of the male candidates spread rumours that 'Nancy couldn't do the job because she has to look after the family and does not have the time to be a councillor.' "I felt I didn't need to reply to him because I have been a councillor for 14 years and I stand by my record. "I always try to keep a balance between family and work. I try to find that balance. I'm not the only one." Barbara Ward, deputy mayor of Ku-ring-gai Council also spoke of her encounters with bias. "I've been the subject of various types of bias for being a woman of colour and by being generally ignored by both male and females when I put forward my views. "During the election campaign I had a female resident come up to me and said,'You are darker than I thought.' "I quickly had to collect myself and make light of it but that night I had a cry. I didn't think I would win the election because of that remark. But I did with 53 per cent of the vote. "I've had people tell me to have my husband there during the campaign to let people know I am married to an Australian. "All these comments have been made in the last six months. "I am forever having to justify myself but its an absolute privilege to serve the people from my area," Councillor Ward said. St George resident Lucky Zhao, who runs a family counselling service, said she has also experienced bias in her profession. "In my job as a relationship counsellor I had a new client, a man, who asked if there were any male counsellors in my company," Lucky said. "I asked why. He said that a man is more logical and can do the job better. "This is only one incident. I am also a qualified personal trainer. Once, when I was training in the gym, a muscle guy walked past and questioned whether I could lift anything heavy. I know I am strong. Women should not stop doing what they are passionate about because of bias," Lucky said. "We should study and work hard, and have skills, knowledge and experience in our professional fields so we can help other people resolve their problems and extend our social values." Councillor Lui said that while there is a bias towards women, there is a good side and a bad side. "Challenges really make our ladies stronger," she said. "We have nothing to be ashamed of. Those people who continue to say we can't do both jobs should be ashamed. As a woman, as a candidate, we face other challenges, and that makes us better."

