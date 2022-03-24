latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, Alex Dore, melanie Gibbons, jenny ware

Liberal Party members in Hughes are scheduled to meet next week to choose a candidate to represent them at the federal election, but there is no certainty the ballot will go ahead. The party's federal executive meets tomorrow (Friday) and could decide to impose management consultant and Manly resident Alex Dore as the party's candidate to take on Craig Kelly, who quit the Liberals and has since joined the United Australia Party. A senior Liberal in Hughes said "at this stage the preselection is going ahead, but I am hearing it could be called off". Early this month, the federal executive gave the NSW division until March 25 "to rectify the circumstances that candidates have not yet been selected and endorsed" for Hughes and five other seats. Imposing a candidate would save less than a week in campaign time for the election, which is expected to be held in May. The preselection ballot has been organised for Thursday March 31 at Engadine Tavern. The three candidates who nominated, Melanie Gibbons, Jenny Ware and Alex Cook, will have the chance to address branch members, who will then vote. Mr Dore did not nominate for preselection, which added to the anger of local branch members who are opposed to an outsider being imposed. If the ballot does go ahead, it is expected to be a very close contest between State MP for Holsworthy Melanie Gibbons and Sutherland Shire lawyer Jenny Ware. There is a strong argument within the party that Ms Gibbons should not be given the nod as her departure would result in a potential by-election loss for Premier Dominic Perrottet. NSW Liberal Party president Philip Ruddock reportedly wrote to state executive members a month ago, urging Ms Gibbons be overlooked for this reason and Alex Dore, a former Young Liberals president, be endorsed instead.

