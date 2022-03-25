latest-news,

Motorists are advised of ongoing changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway at Blakehurst as work to upgrade the highway continues over the coming months. Temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place between James and Torrens streets from 7am to 6pm weekdays and for up to five nights per week between Sunday to Thursday from 8pm to 5am. Transport for NSW may temporarily close side streets and detours will be in place but residential and emergency services access will be maintained at all times. Footpaths in work areas may be closed at times but pedestrian detours will be provided. Transport for NSW will minimise impacts by completing noisier tasks before midnight. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. This work is being delivered under the NSW Government's $300 million Gateway to the South Pinch Point Program Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time and will provide updates when stages of work are completed. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Blakehurst