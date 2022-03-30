epic rehab, neurohub, sutherland, tyromotion, virtual reality, rehabilitation

Building on the success of their robotic equipment Sutherland's NeuroHub is adding virtual reality to the mix of options for people recovering from neurological conditions. The NeuroHub's Tyromotion devices provide assistive therapy that offers robotic assistance to recover arm and hand movement and dexterity for people with strokes, brain injury or conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and cerebral palsy. Their latest addition, Diego, focuses on restoring arm function and movement through the use of "Intelligent Gravity Compensation". The Diego device is named after the footballer Diego Maradona, and the famous "hand of God" incident in the 1986 World Cup. Operations director Grant Dempsey said the device "is all about getting arms moving". "Operating over three dimensions and using the latest virtual reality, Diego helps clients with limited arm function perform daily tasks by challenging them to increase their range of motion and the number of repetitions during their therapy sessions," Mr Dempsey said. "Both of these elements are vital to motor learning. After a stroke or brain injury, many people have so much weakness in their arms that they can't lift them up off their lap. "By constantly assessing and altering the amount of weight assistance provided, Diego can make heavy arms lighter which allows the client to move their arms in every phase of their rehabilitation." As clients improve, the assistance decreases and real gains are made. Diego gives clients more room and more freedom to move and teaches them to perform tasks that can then be transferred into everyday life. It is particularly well suited to task-oriented training with real objects such as folding clothes, pouring a glass of water, picking up cutlery or holding a phone. "It is an emotional moment for all when a client begins to move their arms again," Mr Dempsey said. Another exciting feature of Diego is the Virtual Reality (VR) therapy. This delivers a 3D training environment that can be adapted to each individual's abilities. The VR has a gaming element to it which motivates the clients to keep repeating the exercises. Because it is fun and enjoyable clients are frequently surprised how many repetitions they have achieved. The VR immerses them into a virtual world where they can move their arms and play games as though they have normal function while training the brain to expect the arm to have a higher level of function. Mr Dempsey said Diego is part of a suite of upper limb rehabilitation devices at the NeuroHub. For details phone 8038 6648 or visit the website: www.epicrehab.com.au.

VR rehab a game changer for brain injury patients

