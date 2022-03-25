latest-news, John Stoffels, 2022 Cronulla Senior of the Year, Mark Speakman

John Stoffels, a 50-year volunteer in community sport and fundraising, has been named the 2022 Cronulla Senior of the Year on day one of the NSW Seniors Festival. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman hosted a morning tea on Friday where awards were presented by Minister for Seniors Mark Coure to Mr Stoffels and other finalists. "John has been a passionate about giving people from Sutherland Shire the opportunity to play and enjoy sport," Mr Speakman said. "Over the years he has been a driving force across football, softball and more recently golf, always actively involved in fundraising to provide a better experience and facilities for players. "John's passion for a cause is obvious, no more so than in his current role as chair of the Woolooware Golf Club's Legacy Committee, where he spearheads the annual push to help the families of fallen or ill veterans. "As an ex-serviceman himself, John throws himself into leading the fundraising effort, helping the club donate significant sums of money even when COVID-19 lockdowns have meant the yearly Legacy golf day couldn't be held. "John's passion, commitment and enthusiasm is infectious and has made a big difference to many people involved with both sport and Legacy," Mr Speakman said. John's service to sport started with the Sutherland Shire Soccer Football Club, now the Sutherland Sharks Football Club, including a number of years as President, continued with the Sutherland Shire Softball Association where he was the President for more than a decade, and more recently he has been involved with the Sharks Social Golf Club, where he has served as President for almost 10 years. The other finalists in the Cronulla NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards were: Mr Speakman said the awards were presented to recognise the invaluable contribution seniors make to so many aspects of community life here in the Shire. "These finalists highlight how fortunate we are to have such incredible, dedicated volunteers in the Sutherland Shire, which makes it such a great place to live," he said. The NSW Seniors Festival, which runs from March 25 to April 3, reaches around 500,000 seniors each year and is the biggest festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere. More information about the NSW Seniors Festival is available at seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/02101e8a-63db-48cf-8f09-9d57a2f6c14f.jpg/r14_153_3449_2094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg