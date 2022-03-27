Weekly Wrap: Hats off to our business champions

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, I might be repeating myself here, but some things are worth saying twice: congratulations to the hard working folk in local business who have battled their way through a pair of years we'll hopefully one day put well behind us for good. Resilience, a word we're all now no doubt familiar with, doesn't even come close to describing the staying power of those pushed to the brink ... the folk with not only their own, but the livelihoods of their employees so continuously threatened. That's why dear readers when we get the chance to celebrate the successes of our own we should ... with the same gusto as when we're on the hill barking for our beloved Sharkies or Dragons (congrats to the blue and black for home derby victory on Thursday night; for the Red V faithful, the return bout, and possible redemption comes in round 21). This week, four of our businesses earned themselves gongs at the annual Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Considered the Oscars of small business, the gala event, held at the Star in Sydney, aimed to highlight the best of the best in all manner of categories. Claiming one of the prizes is no easy task. Our winners were: Ettingshausens Kirrawee - Champion Performing Arts, B&M Florist from Monterey - Champion Florist, Nieos Express from Ramsgate - Champion Fast Food/Takeaway Store, and The Local Pantry Engadine - Champion Cafe. Each received an award statuette, certificate and gained national recognition as an industry leader. I'd like to personally congratulate the winners and extend the salute to all those who have continued to serve in such uneasy times. Now at this point, I would usually lead you to a selection of other news yarns carried on the Leader's website in the past week. And to some, that may be the point of this newsletter. But not this week. Instead, what follows are links to the sites of each of our winning businesses. Please go and check them out. Click here for Ettinghausens Kirrawee. Click here for B&M Florist. Click here for Nieos Express. And click here for The Local Pantry Engadine. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.