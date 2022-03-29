latest-news, Miranda intersection, pedestrian crossing, Sutherland Shire Council, Hans and Rachida De Vriese

With three young children, Hans and Rachida De Vriese love living where they do at Miranda, just a short walk to Seymour Shaw Park and the Westfield complex. But, getting there is easier said than done. The family, who live on the northern side of The Boulevarde, have to cross Bellingara Road to reach traffic lights at the intersection of Wandella Road. They say this can be a nightmare with the number of traffic movements in and out of Bellingara Road at peak times on weekdays and when netball and soccer are being played on weekends. "It's a really dangerous intersection, and we're surprised Sutherland Shire Council needs to be convinced of that," Mr De Vriese said. "The council says they will do a pedestrian count, but in the meantime there is the potential for a very serious accident." Mr De Vriese believes the issue is wider, and the council needs to do more at many locations to make it safer for pedestrians and children on bikes if they want to promote walking and cycling in neighbourhoods. A council spokeswoman said the council "encourages pedestrian movement and takes a considered approach in recommending traffic control measures to address road safety concerns". "Council also takes great care to ensure that any pedestrian safety measures put forward to Transport for NSW for approval are prioritised suitably, with the right level of upgrade considered with the likely severity and frequency of serious traffic incidents," she said. "As the first stage when considering areas for new pedestrian crossings, council is required to collect comprehensive data on pedestrian use, to determine whether sufficient pedestrian numbers support changes to traffic control measures." The spokeswoman said the council advised the resident that pedestrian data would be collected as the first stage of review. Council staff were also mindful changes in one location could produce adverse consequences elsewhere, so informing data and broader thinking needed to be applied, she said. "Council is also refining its prioritised program for footpaths and shared paths as a priority to improve accessibility for all pedestrians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/ba4fa6a6-9af9-4a98-b4ad-80a10fc5ccac.jpg/r2_185_4894_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg