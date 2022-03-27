Driver allegedly hit 10 parked cars at South Hurstville

latest-news,

Police allege a vehicle collided with 10 parked cars at South Hurstville while the 20-year-old male driver was intoxicated. Officers from St George Police Area Command were called to West Street about 11.25pm yesterday (Saturday). "[They] were informed that the man was driving along West Street when he collided with 10 cars that were parked and unattended in the street," a police statement said. "Several residents confronted the man where he allegedly threatened one of them. "Police spoke with the man at the scene and subjected him to a roadside breath test that returned a positive reading. "The 20-year-old South Hurstville man was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.138." The man was charged with drive with middle range PCA and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm. He is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday May 10. The man's licence was also suspended. There were no reports of any injuries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/acdf14cc-79d8-424e-bc90-fb332ccf07d4.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg