latest-news,

Public transport travel will be free for 12 consecutive days over the Easter school holidays to make up for recent disruptions. The state government initiative will cover all Opal network services in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, the Hunter and the Illawarra, and includes Metro, train, bus, light rail and ferry services. Travel will be free from 4am on Thursday April 14 until 3:59am on Tuesday April 26, immediately following Anzac Day. Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said it had been a challenging time for public transport travellers with COVID-19 restrictions, adverse weather and disruptions to the rail network. "This delivers some hip pocket relief as well as a boost to small businesses that have been doing it tough," he said. "To commuters affected by recent rail disruptions, I want to say a heartfelt thank you for your patience. I hope the Fare Free 12 Days of Easter is a way for you to enjoy quality time with family and friends during the school holidays, while at the same time helping to revitalise our city centres and local communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/b5bb1034-b451-492c-b907-52879e53a336.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg