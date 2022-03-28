latest-news, Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, Scott Morrison, official opening, redevelopment

A culture of service instilled over 115 years was celebrated at the official opening of the $7.85 million redevelopment of Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday. Prime Minister and Cook MP Scott Morrison told a large gathering the same culture could be found in the other surf clubs in Bate Bay and around Australia. Mr Morrison said Bruce Baird, his predecessor in Cook, "gave me some great advice, which was to understand that the surf clubs are the heart and soul of our shire". "It's not just a building - it's a building that houses a culture," he said. "When young people come in those doors, they don't just learn how to be great athletes, which they are, they don't just learn the discipline of being a great athlete and what's involved in that - what it's like to be in a great team and support each other and all of those values, which are incredibly important - they learn about the culture of service. "I think the highest honour any surf life saving member can attain to is 10 years without missing a patrol. "That is Australia written all over it in terms of service, commitment and devotion to duty. "That's what has been nurtured at this club for 115 years and the many clubs along the beach here. "Thank you for honouring that legacy." Mr Morrison said the redevelopment was magnificent in that it preserved the club's tradition while "plugging into a new future". Club president Chris Giles said, "After three years [from the start of building] $7.85 million and many hours of blood sweat and tears, we have finally arrived at this moment". "I am part proud of the new facility and the way we have been able to keep faith with the heritage of this building and to this club while building a modern facility for the future is outstanding," he said. "What I am most proud of is the way our members have persevered through the challenges, operating out of shipping containers for the last three years. We are a stronger club for that experience." Mr Giles said Cronulla surf club had been patrolling this beach for 115 years. He quoted from a report on the opening of the building which has now been redeveloped, which said it was the most modern in Australia, incorporating the latest in surf life saving facilities. "Those words were spoken over 80 years ago on Sunday 17 November 1940 by Cronulla president Reg Field on the day this building was first opened," he said. "Those words ring just as true today." Jack Robertson, a champion surf competitor who joined the club as a Nipper, said his dearest memory of the old facilities was "the ballroom, that room that never got used, where you could really feel spirit and tradition". "You had your chin up for a number of reasons - one out of pride and two because the honour boards were so bloody high up," he said. "It was an honour to read some of those names on the wall. In that ballroom, you could really feel what Cronulla meant. "We will try to instill that in the new club. Let's really make this our home, let's really instill the Cronulla culture which has transcended over 114 plus years. This is such a 'let's go Cronulla moment' ". Honourary secretary and Australian surf champion Emma Larssen said, "Next month will mark four years since the barricades went up and the walls came down, but it was season 2008-09 when [former club president] Greg Holland put the wheels into motion for a new building". Ms Larssen reiterated the words of Auntie Maxine Ryan, who delivered the Welcome to Country, in saying, "this is a place where we can all come together". "We welcome all our members, all the community, we are here for education, for fitness, for social, for life long friendships, even for romances". State MP for Cronulla and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the motto "vigilance and service" were the "the core of what this club does, keeping us safe, serving our community, not just with lifesaving but keeping young people away from their digital devices and providing camaraderie, competition and a healthy lifestyle". "There is no more important non-government organisation in the shire than our surf clubs," he said. Mr Speakman said it was "wonderful to have a facility that brings a 1907 club into the 21st century and will serve our community for decades and generations to come'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f3426bcc-7e10-4098-8cd0-ec2e1aea040a.JPG/r11_38_4278_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg