Fatal crash at Sylvania

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Sylvania today. About 11.10am on Sunday, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway near Birdwood Street, following reports a Toyota Corolla and Honda HR-V had collided in the south-bound lane. The passenger of the Toyota Corolla, a woman aged 40, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene. The driver of the same vehicle was treated before being taken to hospital for mandatory testing. The driver of the Honda HR-V was also treated at the scene and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined. As inquiries into the incident continue, police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward and contact Sutherland police or Crime Stoppers. The Princes Highway southbound lanes are closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Check www.livetraffic.com for more information. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Woman passenger, 40, dies in accident on Princes Highway, Sylvania