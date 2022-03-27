latest-news, Liberal Party preselection, Hughes, Alex Dore, melanie Gibbons, jenny ware

A Liberal Party preselection ballot for the Hughes, which was to be held this week, is expected to be cancelled and a candidate imposed by a three-person committee which includes Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The party's federal executive resolved unanimously today (Sunday) to intervene and appoint a committee to take over the management of the NSW division until April 2. "The intervention ground is based on the circumstance that decisions have not been made in relation to the endorsement of candidates where there is one or more nomination from candidates, namely in the seats of Eden-Monaro, Fowler, Grayndler, Greenway, Hughes, McMahon, Newcastle, Parramatta and Warringah," a Liberal Party statement said. "The committee may select and endorse a candidate for each of these seats. "The committee shall be comprised of Mrs Christine McDiven, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier Dominic Perrottet." The announcement is expected to anger party branch members in Hughes. A source involved at the centre of the preselection process said local members were "united on one thing - they want a preselection". "This will disappoint and probably infuriate the local Liberal Party. "It's another 'captain's pick'; the last one was Craig Kelly." The preselection ballot was organised for Thursday March 31 at Engadine Tavern. The three candidates who nominated, Melanie Gibbons, Jenny Ware and Alex Cook, were to have the chance to address branch members, who would then vote. The outcome was expected to be very close between State MP for Holsworthy Melanie Gibbons and Sutherland Shire lawyer Jenny Ware.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/aaba41da-e3a9-47f3-8102-ff14585912f7.jpg/r2_0_5565_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg