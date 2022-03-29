latest-news, Cronulla Seagulls Football Club, new change rooms, official opening, Stuart Ayres

Women and girls make up more than a third of soccer players in Sutherland Shire, but few clubs have change rooms and other amenities to cater for them. Cronulla Seagulls has remedied the situation with a $500,000 clubhouse redevelopment, which provides new facilities that are a big improvement on the two toilet cubicles which previously served the purpose. Sports Minister Stuart Ayres was reminded of the needs of other shire club on Saturday when he officially opened the project, which was partly funded by a state government grant, Sutherland Shire Football Association president Matt Brady said there were 6000 to 8000 female players in the shire and it was not right they often "have to change on the sidelines in parks". "The rollout of gender neutral changerooms and the upgrade of community facilities is really important, not just for football but for all sports," he said. "There is definitely need for more government funding to improve facilities." Seagulls vice president Simon Grant, who worked over many years to secure the government grant only to miss the official opening because he contracted coronavirus, said, "over the last seven years, the club's membership base has grown exponentially and we regularly hit 1600 registered players each year". "Within that membership base, we have the highest percentage of female players, with our numbers now routinely over 550 players and the percentage within our junior ranks now above 40 per cent. In comparison, FNSW participation rates are about 22 per cent." Mr Grant said club members had been extremely patient in waiting for the new facilities. "We have talked and dreamed about this moment for a long time and it is fantastic to finally be able to deliver for our members facilities that will stand the test of time and can be used by all who play for Cronulla Seagulls," he said. "We are extremely grateful to all our members and fantastic sponsors, the Sutherland Shire Council and crucially our local member and minister Mark Speakman and the state government for their support in this project. "Tony Zuvela and his team at Zedcon have been amazing in working with us on this build and it is great to have Tony and his family as part of our club, not only through this build but also through his association as a proud parent of Seagulls players. "With the Women's World Cup next year being hosted in Australia and New Zealand there is no better time to open these new facilities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/7cb0bf87-21af-46bf-8096-30aa03ec3abc.JPG/r8_219_4275_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Photos | New change rooms and amenities at Cronulla Seagulls Football Club cater for increasing number of female players Murray Trembath