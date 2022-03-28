Endometriosis funding welcomed

latest-news, endometriosis

The symptoms of endometriosis on Paola Nader's body were so crippling, they took over her life. Struggling to walk, drive or work, she hit rock bottom after her diagnosis. The Federal Government will inject much-needed funds into the chronic condition suffered by one in nine Australian women, to help more women like Mrs Nader. New specialised endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics will be established to improve diagnosis, care and treatment to support over 800,000 Australian women who have the disease. Through the 2022-23 Budget, a record $58 million will be provided under the National Action Plan for Endometriosis. Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, grows outside of it. Mrs Nader, 39, said it was a debilitating condition that took a while to diagnose. In 2011, she started putting on weight, and was struggling during gym workouts. "I didn't understanding what was going on. I was always active but I would collapse in the middle of abdominal training," she said. "I thought I was just unfit. my trainer said the pain I would feel wasn't normal. He raised the red flag." Mrs Nader always had painful periods, and would have to take time off work to rest. "My legs would go numb. I couldn't move, I couldn't drive," she said. "It was hard because I was working as a Bayside Council engineer in a male-dominated industry. Doctors were telling me I just needed to run more, eat and sleep better. "Back then there was no support. I was struggling. I hard to work part-time even though I was being offered management positions." The mother had laparoscopy surgery followed by a hysterorectomy. She was able to have a son through IVF. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose wife has endometriosis, said the significant investment would address the need for more endometriosis awareness, treatment and support. "I have seen firsthand with Jen just how debilitating endometriosis can be for women, the mental and physical toll it takes, and it's so important we continue to fund new services and treatments for the hundreds of thousands of women who suffer from endometriosis," he said. "Our plan will improve the quality of life for women living with endometriosis, with record support, building on our National Action Plan for Endometriosis, so women of all ages can get diagnosed and be supported." Money will also go towards helping women diagnosed accessing fertility help through a new Medicare funded magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, clinical and scientific trials to address research gaps, a mentor and a workplace program to support employees and employers to navigate discussions, and Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme support for treatment. "The news is a long time coming," Mrs Nader said. "I'm grateful the government has recognised the need and is acting on it. "But it took a Prime Minister with a wife who suffered from it to recognise the suffering of other women. I can't help but think if it was a male reproductive issue it may have been looked at sooner. But it's a step in the right direction." Mrs Nader's current art exhibition, which promotes awareness of endometriosis, is also open until April 10 at Buzz Bar, Mortdale.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/248bc4a9-6e59-4653-bfd0-bb90bda1e8fd.JPG/r0_373_4896_3139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg