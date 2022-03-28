St George Police investigate alleged exposure near school

St George Police say they have become aware of an alleged indecent of exposure near a primary school on Boeing Place, Brighton-Le-Sands this month. On March 25, a member of the St Thomas More Catholic School community posted on Facebook that a "well-dressed, elderly man" who was standing near a fence, inappropriately exposed his genitals just before 3pm. It is understood the school was notified and informed police. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
