St George Police say they have become aware of an alleged indecent of exposure near a primary school on Boeing Place, Brighton-Le-Sands this month. On March 25, a member of the St Thomas More Catholic School community posted on Facebook that a "well-dressed, elderly man" who was standing near a fence, inappropriately exposed his genitals just before 3pm. It is understood the school was notified and informed police. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

St George Police investigate alleged exposure near school