latest-news,

Socceroo fullback, Rhyan Grant, will break the all time appearance record for Sydney FC when he reaches 268 games in the Sydney Derby on Saturday night at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Grant currently sits on 266 Sydney FC matches (in all competitions), one behind Alex Brosque's on 267. However, having been allowed to return from international duty by Socceroos head coach, Graham Arnold, due to his yellow card suspension tightrope, Grant will now play in Wednesday night's 'New Sydney Derby' against Macarthur FC when he will equal the record. He will then break Brosque's long standing record on Saturday against bitter rivals Western Sydney Wanderers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah (7.45pm kick off). Grant said it was a "pretty cool milestone" and that he had been lucky enough to be at Sydney FC for all of his career, so there was only a matter of time until he racked up a certain amount of appearances. "Breaking a milestone of Brosquey's is a huge honour for me because of the way I see him as a player and what he brought to this club, so I'm pretty pumped," he said. "When you make your debut you are just pumped to be in and around the team and to get a few games as a professional. You never think too far ahead, especially as a 17-year-old, but now it's something I can sit back and admire, but I still feel like I've got plenty more years left in the tank. "Also to do it in a Sydney derby, the biggest game on the calendar, with a massive crowd at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium will be an incredibly proud moment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/32d82ed2-52dc-4169-a963-e4035d48fbaf.jpg/r0_270_4297_2698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg