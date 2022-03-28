latest-news, Sutherland commuter car park, East Parade, free parking, Opal card, Park&Ride, Lee Evans

New technology which has begun operating in the East Parade, Sutherland commuter car park means only motorists who are travelling on public transport with an Opal card can park for free. Heathcote MP Lee Evans said Sutherland was the latest train station to have world-leading Park&Ride technology installed. Mr Evans said research showed up to 46 per cent of people who use commuter car parks do not use public transport. Under the new system, commuters have their number plate scanned on entry and they then need to tap-on and tap-off when completing at least one trip on any train, bus, ferry, metro or light rail service. When exiting the car park within 18 hours of entering, customers who have travelled on public transport using their Opal card simply tap out at the boom gate. They can also use an Opal, credit or debit card linked to a Transport Connect account for a contactless experience, with no need to tap out when leaving to receive up to 18 hours free parking. To go contactless, customers can link the card they use to tap on and off public transport and add the number plate of their vehicle in their Transport Connect account. Customers can create a Transport Connect account at connect.transportnsw.info by entering their card and number plate details. For more information visit transportnsw.info/carparks.

