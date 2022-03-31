community, ukraine

When Viktoria Halytska looks out her window across Gunnamatta Bay, it's a strange sight. No deafening Russian helicopters in earshot, no explosions in the distance. A flock of flying birds is a welcoming moment of peace. It was only one week ago when the 19-year-old was in her hometown, Kyiv, Ukraine, surrounded by conflict and in fear of her life. With increasing concerns for her safety, the young woman's parents arranged for a visa to Australia, to stay with friends at Burraneer until some kind of normality hopefully returns. A champion swimmer who is studying to be a veterinarian, Ms Halytska said she could not believe what had happened. "Our brain simply does not want to comprehend it, until you see a plume of smoke in the distance and feel the tremor of the land and buildings after a heavy explosion," she said. Her most vivid memory was the day the invasion began in February. "I woke at 5.30am to go to work. All of a sudden I saw many messages on my phone from friends who were telling me about bombs and missiles falling in various locations in Kyiv," she said. "[One friend] lives in Irpin, a town near Kyiv where extremely heavy fighting is happening. We called to check on him and the phone was picked up by someone with a clear Russian accent who said 'do not call this number. The person you are looking for is not going to be available'. We still don't know whether he is alive." Fellow Ukrainian, Sergey Budkin and his family including three of his children, have gladly helped Ms Halytska and her family. "We decided to take her. She quickly got a visa after going through Poland first. We were very impressed that it was done so fast with the Australian government," he said. "This is a totally different world to hers. Her first reaction was how peaceful it is here." Mr Budkin also has a daughter and eight-year-old grandson living in Kyiv, and an elderly mother and sister in Moscow. He was in Kyiv in 2021, to help his 87-year-old mother, who cannot walk. His sister is seeking refuge in western Ukraine close to the Romanian border, where she is also helping with humanitarian aid. "My daughter, who works for an American company, and her son, had to leave Kyiv," he said. "They evacuated, driving across the night with six other people in one car. Russian tanks were driving on the same road they were on, just half an hour before them." Mr Budkin has also attended anti-war rallies Sydney's CBD with fellow Ukrainians, and Russians, who oppose the conflict. Before he emigrated to Australia, he worked as a financial advisor in Ukraine. He is actively calling out major companies that continue to operate their business in Russia. On Thursday, March 31, he will rally outside Westfield Miranda, in protest of HSBC, a major international bank that he said made no effort to cease business in Russia, where hundreds of other global brands had already suspended operations in the region. Initially, Mr Budkin and other passionate protesters turned their focus to French sports chain Decathlon, which is opening a new store in the shopping centre. But on March 29, the company stated it had temporarily suspended all activity in Russia, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. "All of the Australian companies that did business with Russia, from our corporate champions BHP and Rio to small and medium sized businesses, have made their position clear," Mr Budkin said. "Taxes they pay in Russia every year would be enough to buy 50 modern battle tanks or over 1200 heavy bombs like the one that erased the theatre in Mariupol that served as a shelter for women and children. "Money makes the world go around. Ceasing brand operations in Russia will have an impact by substantially delaying and disrupting its economy." He said companies had a social responsibility to adhere to their ethics and morals. "It's about making proper money. As a family we would not spend any money with the businesses that operate in Russia. If you do business with them, you won't see my money. These are little things we can do as a global community."

