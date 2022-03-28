Bayside Council's 'disgust' at proposed changes to planning laws

latest-news,

Bayside Council will write to the NSW Minister for Planning its "disgust" with the proposals to change planning laws affecting rezonings. The council believes the changes will erode the powers of councils and shut the community out of consultations on rezonings. The department released its Discussion Paper: A New Approach to Rezonings last December. It said the proposals will simplify the rezoning process, reduce consultation times, allow the NSW Government to deal with matters where government intervention is "beneficial", and give private proponents (developers) control and responsibility for rezoning requests. But Local Government NSW, the independent organisation representing the interests of NSW councils, disagrees saying the proposed changes will disempower councils, incentivise spot rezoning, diminish community engagement and reduce the quality of planning outcomes. "The general sentiment is that the proposals will support developers while undermining carefully crafted, community-led strategic planning," the LGNSW stated in its submission to the government. "Of significant concern is the potentially significant erosion of councils' roles in local strategic planning and in particular the role of elected councillors," LGNSW said. Last week, Bayside Council went even further, describing the changes as totally unjust. Councillor Greta Warner told the March 23 council meeting that it was important residents know what the changes mean. "This government is concerned that site-specific rezonings are taking too long," she said. "After consulting with industry, councils and the planning profession - but not the community - they are proposing to change planning laws to expedite the rezoning process," she said. "It reinforces the government's commitment to developer-driven planning and will erode the powers of elected community representatives on council and leave no community in NSW safe from over-development. "Developers will be able to initiate and pursue rezoings regardless of the council's views. "When acting as the rezoning authority councils could face huge fines if they don't meet the assessment deadlines. "Opportunities for community input and public scrutiny will be withdrawn. "The government will create a right of appeal for developers who are dissatisfied with a rezoning decision but there will be no right of appeal for residents or local communities who wish to challenge a rezoning approval," Councillor Werner said. "Councils will no longer work with a proponent prior to lodgement and Gateway determinations will be removed which means that the strategic merit of a proposal will no longer be assessed to determine whether or not an application should proceed and this cuts out the precious opportunity for public oversight and community engagement." Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said, "What is proposed is an absolute disgrace. They want to take away decision making from local councils. "It is totally unjust and another example of taking decision making away from people. We condemn this proposal."

