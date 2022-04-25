latest-news, Sutherland Shireo, dawn services, 2022, Cronulla Park

Thousands braved wet weather to attend Anzac Day dawn services in Sutherland Shire, which were conducted normally for the first time since 2019. The biggest turnout was at Cronulla, where an estimated 5000 people - some put it higher - packed Cronulla Park, which is far more spacious than the normal venue Monro Park, where the war memorial is located. The service was moved next to the beach in advance because the ground in Monro Park is still soggy after recent rain. The success of the venue is likely to lead to consideration being given to making it a permanent arrangement. Light rain fell in the lead-up to the event, but had mostly stopped by 5.30am when the service began. In a new feature, the Anzac Address, which is normally given by a veteran or current serving officer, was delivered by the captain of Woolooware High School, Sarah Waser. Those who attended some of the shire's other dawn services were not as fortunate with the weather. Rain fell for most of the time at Caringbah and Engadine. Despite this, the numbers were still very pleasing to organisers. An estimated 2000 people stood under umbrellas or shop awnings around the town square for the Engadine dawn service. They included a large number of young children and school students. RELATED Anzac Day at Engadine Engadine RSL Sub Branch president Shane Tymms said it was wonderful being able to have a dawn service normally after two years, and to see "a fantastic turnout in adverse weather". Lance Grant, of Engadine, who served as a conscript in Vietnam in 1966-67, attended with his family and was surprised to see so many people present. Mr Grant said Vietnam veterans were getting older and many of those with whom he had served had now died. He was pleased and grateful their service was being remembered and honoured.

