Packed program for shire's Seniors Festival

More than 30 events and activities are included in this year's Seniors Festival, organised by Sutherland Shire Council. The festival started on Friday March 25 and runs until April 5, two days longer than normal. Activities include bushwalking, birdwatching, films, health and wellbeing events, arts and craft, a retirement expo, hobbies and interest groups and educational seminars. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the theme Let's Reconnect was "a call out for seniors to rekindle connections with friends, family members and establish links with the many quality local support services to stay connected within their community". "There's never been a more important time for residents to connect with one another," Cr Pesce said. The festival program launched with The Sandwich Generation seminar to facilitate discussions with industry professionals about the complexities for residents who are supporting elderly parents while raising families of their own. The second part of The Sandwich Generation will be the closing act for the festival, along with a centenarians morning tea for seniors aged 100 or over. The council works in collaboration with various local organisations in arranging the program each year. Festival program: http://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/SeniorsFest2022

