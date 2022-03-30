Oceanfront estate

latest-news, 83 The Esplanade, Cronulla, beachfront estate, house for sale, sydney property

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 2 Embracing 200 degree ocean views from most rooms spanning from Kurnell Point to Jibbon Beach and beyond, this sensational Hamptons inspired residence offers luxurious and opulent indoor/outdoor living and entertaining spaces. Featuring 444sqm of internal living which includes spacious formal and informal living spaces. There are full height windows to make the most of the spectacular view. The home includes a marble French provincial kitchen with gas cooking, solid bamboo flooring, five deluxe bathrooms and bedrooms, hand crafted coffered ceilings, wainscot wall panelling, French doors, home office, bar area and spacious attic storage. For the parents there is a massive master retreat with living, deluxe ensuite and dressing room overlooking the ocean. Outside is a fully tiled and gas heated pool complete with a private alfresco entertaining area that is flooded in sunshine. Wake up to spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views, all day sun with fresh afternoon breezes all while listening to the calming sounds of the ocean waves. You can also choose to relax on the covered daybed or the rear terrace overlooking the ocean and where you can sit and watch the world go by. Set on 1100sqm (approx.) in a gated beachside estate with dual street access that provides loads of off-street parking for cars, boats, caravan and trailers. Spoilt for choice as this property is situated footsteps between Shelly Beach and Oak Park where you can take your daily swim in the rockpools or catch a wave.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/1e60291a-7c9d-4576-a523-75910f3653ea.jpg/r0_210_4134_2546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg