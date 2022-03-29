Georges River renews call for share of the $5 billion WestInvest Fund

latest-news,

Georges River Council will renew its request to the NSW Govenrment to be included in the $5 billion WestInvest program provided to local government areas that were affected by the tougher "areas of concern" lock down rules. In September 2021 the NSW Government announced the WestInvest program to build new and improved facilities and local infrastructure to help communities hit hard by COVID-19. The WestInvest fund was created following the $11.1 billion sale by the NSW Government of its residual 49 per cent stake in WestConnex. Under the WestInvest program, $3 billion will be allocated to parks and green space, infrastructure, schools, cultural facilities, revitalising high streets, and clearing local traffic, and $2 billion reserved for high priorities projects for LGAs declared areas of concern during the lock down. Georges River and Bayside councils were not included in the 15 local government areas to receive funding although they were also classified as "areas of concern" have endured the harshest lockdowns conditions as well as traffic chaos from the M5 East toll Last October, the council wrote to the NSW Premier and the Treasurer requesting the WestInvest program be extended to include all local government areas that were affected by the tougher "areas of concern" lock down rules including Georges River and Bayside Council areas. The council has also lodged a NSW pre-budget submission and wrote to the NSW Treasury in January requesting the inclusion of Georges River Council in the WestInvest Fund program. The council received a letter of reply from the NSW Treasurer, Matt Kean on 21 March, 2022 indicating that the NSW government will continue to review the need for targeted support. "It's basically saying, please go away," Georges River mayor, Nick Katris told last night's council meeting. "I don't hold my hopes up but I think we should give it another go," he said. In a Mayoral Minute unanimously supported by councillors,, Cr Katris called for the council again write to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet MP and Treasurer Matt Kean MP, to request that the terms of the WestInvest program be extended to include all local government areas that were affected by the tougher "areas of concern" lock down rules, including Georges River and Bayside Council areas. The council will again write to all local members of Parliament and Local Government NSW to seek their support for Council's request. The councils to receive WestInvest funds are Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Burwood, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, The Hills, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith, Strathfield and Wollondilly. Last October, a council report said it was not clear the criteria on which these council areas were selected. "For example, Blue Mountains, Camden, Hawkesbury and The Hills did not have high COVID19 infection rates and were not designated areas of concern under the Public Health Order and were not subject to strict lock down rules," the council report stated. "Nor do they appear to be local government areas that have been adversely impacted by the construction or operation of WestConnex."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1a7b4b82-0413-45de-a5c3-589a501fe7de.jpg/r0_65_654_435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg