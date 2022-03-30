Contemporary abode

latest-news,

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Presenting a coveted blue ribbon address, this elevated sanctuary delivers immaculate interiors and premium comfort alongside a tranquil bush backdrop. It provides seamless flow to an expansive alfresco entertaining zone with a sparkling inground pool, timber deck, storage and barbecue area. Combining a serene sense of light and space, it offers multiple versatile living/dining areas and a gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and quality appliances. Accommodation consists of four substantial bedrooms each with ducted air-conditioning and built-in robes, while two feature private outdoor access to undercover verandahs. The luxurious main bedroom reveals a peaceful bush outlook, as well as a modern ensuite and a wall-to-wall mirrored robe. It also presents a fully equipped main bathroom that is complete with a separate bath and shower. It has internal access to a single lock-up garage with plentiful storage, plus an undercover car space and ample driveway parking. The residence includes plantation shutters, polished timber flooring, an additional bathroom and an abundance of storage. The two storey home boasts a dress circle position within a desirable bayside location, close to Carss Bush Park, Georges River, major arterial roads and Blakehurst Public School. It is also only a stroll from nearby cafés, local shops and public transport. It is the perfect home for families seeking a peaceful indoor/outdoor lifestyle with modern comfort and privacy.

