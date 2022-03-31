community, dandelion support network

Dandelion Support Network held its fundraising high tea at Doltone House this month, to raise much-needed funds for those less fortunate in the community. On March 26, the non-profit organisation welcomed 225 guests to the event, which was attended by guest including MP Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos. A total of $20,000 was raised this year - more than any other year. The Caringbah charity will use the funds to help vulnerable families the support they need. Dandelion supports families escaping domestic violence, families living with homelessness and families living with mental health support needs. Dandelion General Manager, Gabrielle Humphreys, said the organisation was grateful for the community's generosity. "They say it takes a village to raise a child, in our case it takes an entire local community to raise an incredible $20,000 to support vulnerable children", Ms Humphreys said. "As we launch a campaign to secure our forever home for our operations, it was truly heartwarming to feel the support of the community." Dandelion Support Network is now turning its attention to securing a 1000 square metre warehouse. This space will enable its 80 volunteers to receive, store and pack more than 60 tonnes of donations per year to support 2000 vulnerable families from across Sydney and Illawarra each year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/104e2a96-d7dc-4e16-9278-8e1be6534a06.jpg/r0_427_7029_4398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg