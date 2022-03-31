community, st george hospital

This is what St George Hospital's new ambulatory care building will look like when completed. The $385 million health precinct was showcased in an artist's impression this month. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the NSW Government is investing in the major redevelopment to provide more state-of-the-art health services and facilities closer to home for St George and Sutherland Shire. "The new Ambulatory Care Building brings essential health services including physical rehabilitation, medical imaging tests, blood transfusions and biopsies under the one roof, making it easier for outpatients to access the healthcare they need," Mr Hazzard said. "The designs unveiled are the result of extensive planning undertaken with staff and local communities to ensure the new precinct meets the healthcare needs of this dynamic and rapidly growing region both now and in the years to come." Preparations for the new building began in January 2022, with priority and infrastructure works being carried out by ADCO Construction. Work is also underway to deliver a refurbished clinical skills centre, a new acute care imaging unit and capability to accommodate two MRI machines. Oatley MP Mark Coure welcomed the opportunity for the community to see the future of their hospital. "We can see just how the new building will integrate into the existing hospital campus as well as the vision for the public forecourt area which will become the new main entrance for the hospital," Mr Coure said. "I am pleased that as part of the redevelopment, we are also working to install a second state-of-the-art MRI machine, doubling the current capacity at St George Hospital and enabling easier and more efficient access to MRI services for our local and surrounding communities." It brings the NSW Government's total investment at St George Hospital to more than $700 million, with previous projects including the $277 million acute services building, new $43.7 million emergency department, and $11.5 million birthing suite and theatre refurbishment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/d9bfef58-52fb-4b93-b7db-f18ad4d407b8.jpg/r314_0_3657_1889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg