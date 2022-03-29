latest-news, Leanne Farmer, Sutherland Shire Council, racist comment, facebook post, Carmelo Pesce

Sutherland Shire Council has distanced itself from a social media post by a new councillor, which was likened to racist comments leading up to the 2005 Cronulla riots. Independent councillor Leanne Farmer apologised for the comment at Monday night's council meeting, but then made a similar statement, prompting mayor Carmelo Pesce to say, "You still don't get it". The post on Cr Farmer's official councillor's Facebook page was about the proposed new hotel in the development on the northern side of Monro Park, which she strongly opposes. Cr Farmer wrote, "No matter what happens in the future the demographic between the heritage listed train station and the beach plus Monro Park will NEVER change. And the anti-social behaviour which unfortunately is only getting worse will always be present. Add that in with different social cultures that arrive from all parts of Sydney of [sic] the train and young girls scantily dressed and [bombshell sign] a recipe for disaster". After being contacted by the council's CEO Manjeet Grewal, Cr Farmer amended the post, and subsequently removed it. Cr Kent Johns moved an urgency motion which, he said, took into account that Cr Farmer was new to the council and it was one comment, rather than repeated statements. The resolution, which was supported by all other councillors, "noted" the post and "in particular the reference to different cultures and anti-social behaviour". The resolution said the council did not endorse or support such a comment, requested the page administrator remove the reference to culturally typecasting inferred and the mayor issue a public statement indicating clearly the council did not endorse or support the comments and they were not the views of council. Cr Johns said referring to people of different cultures entering an area and coupling it with women's dress sense was "tone deaf" and "has to be called out". "I accept Cr Farmer's strong view that the development at Monro Park is, in her opinion, not acceptable and I actually admire the fact she fights so hard for it, but I think on this occasion she has not only been tone deaf but exposed council to possible legal action and exposed council to probable reputation damage," he said. Mayor Pesce said he had been contacted by councillors, members of the public and owners of the development. The council had also been advised legal proceedings could be taken against it. Cr Pesce said, when he was first elected mayor in 2015, one of his first roles was to lead the council in trying to stop a 10-year commemoration of the 2005 riots. "We took this matter to three courts and won," he said. "The community worked together to fight against racism. We had, on the day, 350 police involved." Cr Pesce said, "I thought we were in a day and age when we were past all that. "The operator of the hotel is quite disappointed. He has three venues in the shire and prides himself he doesn't have trouble. "Looking around this room, half the councillors come from different backgrounds, including myself, including the CEO." Cr Pesce said he was "blown away" and offended by the post. "I don't believe you deliberately meant it, but your comments hurt a lot of people," he said. "We have worked very hard to be a multicultural area and I don't want that to be ruined. "I don't want to be the head of the council at a time fighting another Cronulla riot, because I saw what happened in 2005 and again in 2015." Cr Pesce said in 2005 he had three young children and he was "scared" for them, his wife and himself. Cr Farmer told the meeting she did not mean in any way for her comment to be against any different culture. "I am myself from Italian background and very much about inclusion, it's part of my work," she said. "When the CEO contacted me last night, my comment was more about the fact that it was a real concern for many in the community because they don't want to have a large pub with gaming in that area because it is such a sensitive walkway." Cr Farmer said she told the CEO she would change the comment "because it was not what I meant and was totally out of context, and I am so sorry it came across like that". "What I am trying to say is I have real concerns and the community has asked me to say they have real concerns about putting that hotel on that spot. "The proprietor came to see me and I told him put it anywhere you like, but you have put it on a very sensitive walkway from the train station where we do have many different cultures; we do have, because we are a beach suburb, girls walking around very scantily clad, that's just the way it is. "So if they walk up, then there is a problem. I would hate to see that, it is the last thing I would want." Cr Hassan Awada took a point of order, saying Cr Farmer was reiterating her original comment, mixing the idea of girls walking around in bikinis with multicultural groups and saying it's going to be a problem. Cr Pesce agreed, telling Cr Farmer, "You still don't get it - you don't understand the damage you are causing". Cr Farmer replied, "Again I might have worded that wrong [sic] and I am sorry if I have, but my comments are more about the fact that I do not want something to happen like happened in 2005". "Our percentage of disorderly conduct in this shire is more than nearly double what the state average is," she said. "That's why I am concerned. I apologise profusely, I am sorry to every single person if I have offended you, I am sorry for putting the council in this position. It was not my intention. My intention was to say we don't want this to happen again. I have obviously not reiterated that properly and I apologise for that." Cr Awada said, "What happened in 2005 started with comments like this about different cultural groups arriving by train and assaulting girls in bikinis". Cr Laura Cowell said Cr Farmer's post was "in my opinion devoid of factual information, misleading and inflammatory". Cr Jen Armstrong said she was "gobsmacked" by the post. "Five women were murdered last week, five, and we are still victim blaming by comments like that," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d274fb4e-377a-4ffe-80c6-78fa27292a5d.jpg/r2_250_4894_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg