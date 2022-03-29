Georges River Council secures $2.5 million in grants

latest-news,

Georges River Council has secured 18 grants with a total value of more than $2.5 million since July, 2022. The grants are for a range of projects including new sporting facilities, online library services, street festivals and weed control. Georges River mayor Nick Katris said the grant applications will support the council's initiatives and projects that build on the social, cultural, environmental and economic life of the Georges River area. They include $1 million for the NSW Government Office of Sport for the Olds Park, Penshurst Recreational and Sporting Hardscape construction. A $500,000 grant was provided by the Department of Planning under the Festival of Place Open Street program for the Summer Streets and In Good Taste events. $480,000 was provided for the council's public library services, specifically for online service subscriptions,library acquisitions and the introduction of new collections. $350,000 came form the Department of Planning for a pilot program to assist the council achieve faster assessment times of regionally significant development applications. Smaller grants included $16,200 for the Georges River Youth Festival, $15,000 for an open air cinema event to be held in Hurstville Plaza in April as part of the Youth Festival, and $10,000 to support programs for Aboringal children at the Ocean Street kindergarten. Grants of $6,000 and $5,500 were provided by the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage to provide heritage advice and support for heritage property owners. And four grants, ranging from $20,000 to $29,000 were to be used for weed control at various sites throughout the local government area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/7ffc58d3-cd7c-4a4f-9397-36513f58ad88.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg