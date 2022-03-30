Cronulla Easter Markets off again due to weather

latest-news,

Cronulla's Easter Markets have had to be postponed again because of the weather. The markets were to be held at Don Lucas Reserve this weekend, April 2-3. Organiser Cambridge Markets said they were "devastated" not to be able to proceed as planned. "The council had initially agreed to let us go ahead in the car park adjacent as the grounds were too boggy," a statement said. "However, the Bureau of Meteorology has now forecast high winds for the duration of the weekend exceeding 55kmph. "As a result, we don't believe the market can proceed safely under this exceptional weather event, of unprecedented levels of rain coupled with high winds. "We absolutely cannot believe that once again after all the preparation everyone has put in, we have had our hand forced by the weather gods. "The good news is that the council has already provided us with replacement dates, Saturday and Sunday July 30-31." The Easter event was very successful when it moved to Wanda in 2019, but was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021 when week-long heavy rain caused fears the grounds would be dug up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e2ff3494-0c9e-4fbf-8464-9d9325af62f4.jpg/r0_76_475_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg