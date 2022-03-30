latest-news, Leanne Farmer, Sutherland Shire Council, racist comment, facebook post, Carmelo Pesce

Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says the council is deeply committed to ensuring people from a broad range of cultures, races, genders, orientations, ages and religions feel their beliefs are reflected and valued. Cr Pesce issued a public statement in response to a Facebook post by new independent councillor Leanne Farmer, for which she later apologised. The post, which was later taken down, included words likened to racist comments preceding the 2005 Cronulla riots. The post on Cr Farmer's official councillor's Facebook page argued against the proposed hotel in the development on the northern side of Monro Park. Cr Farmer wrote, "And the anti-social behaviour which unfortunately is only getting worse will always be present. Add that in with different social cultures that arrive from all parts of Sydney of [sic] the train and young girls scantily dressed and [bombshell sign] a recipe for disaster". A resolution passed at Monday night's council meeting said the council did not endorse or support such a comment, requested the page administrator remove the reference to culturally typecasting inferred and the mayor issue a public statement indicating clearly the council did not endorse or support the comments and they were not the views of council. Cr Pesce's statement said: "At Sutherland Shire Council our elected representatives and staff take a tremendous amount of pride in the roles we play to support a vibrant and diverse community that respects and celebrates the contributions that people from all walks of life make to our region. "We strive to provide leadership which ensures our community is one where equality and inclusivity are reflected in all that we do, and are deeply committed to ensuring that people from a broad range of cultures, races, genders, orientations, ages and religions experience our community as a place where their beliefs are reflected and valued. "It was brought to my attention that one of our elected representatives recently made comments in a public forum which do not reflect these values. While these comments have since been retracted, Council is steadfast in its position that these comments are not reflective of the values of our organisation or our community, and do a great disservice to those that we represent. "This issue was addressed through an urgency motion which was put forward during this month's Council meeting, and which was subsequently carried. Council wishes to reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the diversity which exists in our community and to ensuring that the Sutherland Shire remains an inclusive and welcoming place for all." The meeting on Monday night was told the council had been advised that legal action might be taken against it because of the comment. The Leader has seen advice provided by a legal firm to Allen Sammut, the CEO and managing director of Sammut Group, which is building Parc next to Monro Park. The advice said Cr Farmer's comment was "clearly racist and arguably sexist, inferring the clothing choices of young women cause anti-social behaviour". "This post has been reported to Meta [owner of Facebook] on the basis of: Hate speech or racism, Race of ethnicity," the lawyer wrote. Mr Sammut told the Leader he would take further advice on legal proceedings. "The last thing on my mind to take on the council - I have always tried to work with council on my developments," he said. "It's sad one rogue councillor can jeopardise the reputation of the council as well as that of the Cronulla and shire community. "We're a proud local family business, as is the [hotel operator] Feros Group and I found it very disappointing that, on a public platform, a public officer has inferred my development is going to create socially bad behaviour. "We know it will make Monro Park better and safer and clean it up. People will be able to enjoy the park and the interaction with the venue."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/b69d031e-05aa-450b-bb71-f6de60ded848.JPG/r1_240_4686_2887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg